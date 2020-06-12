/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
279 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11191 sw 63 ter
11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
6041 SW 93rd Pl
6041 Southwest 93rd Place, Sunset, FL
Welcome to a very spacious and light single family POOL home situated on an over sized lot in an excellent established neighborhood.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11510 SW 60th Ter
11510 Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunset, FL
Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
7920 SW 95th Ave
7920 Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful 3/2 single-family home located on the inside corner of a culdesac for added privacy in a quiet neighborhood near A+ schools. No drive-thru traffic makes it ideal for kids and pets to play safely.
Results within 1 mile of Sunset
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
$
Kendall
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Lago Mar
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 98th Ct
9337 Southwest 98th Court, Kendall, FL
Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9511 SW 51st Ter
9511 Southwest 51st Terrace, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath home in a great neighborhood! No other home like this in the area, come see for yourself.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10461 SW 46th Ter
10461 Southwest 46th Terrace, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath single family home on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. Incredible location, near Turnpike, Palmetto Expressway, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, entertainment, etc.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
10983 SW 69th Ter
10983 Southwest 69th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Nice unit on the 1st floor. Fresh painted tiled living areas. New A/C Unit. Washer & Dryer inside the apartment. Private front & back patio areas. Community features 24/7 Security.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
9241 SW 101st Ave
9241 Southwest 101st Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
10973 SW 70th Ter
10973 Southwest 70th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful and comfortable 3/2 Corner townhouse located in Snapper Creek. Nice fenced patio. Screened porch. Master bedroom upstairs with a big walking closet. Second bedroom upstairs and third bedroom with complete bathroom in the first floor.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7801 SW 88th Ter
7801 Southwest 88th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2560 sqft
A Spectacular Oasis awaits within the beautiful & secure community of Tara. This spacious 3/2.5 on over 6500 Sq. Ft. offers all the comforts of luxury living and entertaining. Featuring award-winning private fountains & pool, gazebo and BBQ.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
6801 SW 83 PL
6801 Southwest 83rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath renovated corner lot home. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite tops and stainless steel appliances. It has a brick paver halve moon drive way with entrances from 68st and 83 pl.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7755 SW 85th Ct
7755 Southwest 85th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
Gorgeous 1/2 acre, cul-de-sac home in prime location. This spacious home is perfect for entertaining indoor and out. Features dramatic high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, large living areas, and marble master bathroom.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7074 SW 114th Pl
7074 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Enjoy watching the sun set over Snapper Village's lush green space right from your balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
8911 SW 44th St
8911 Southwest 44th Street, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2025 sqft
UPDATED BEAUTIFUL HOUSE!!!, a Real Charmer Kitchen! Tasteful Decor, New Tile Floors. Al windows and doors with accordion Shutters. Located in the heart of Miami, just a minutes away from major highways, multiples schools, shopping malls.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lago Mar
1 Unit Available
10907 SW 75th Ter
10907 Southwest 75th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to the lush tree and foliage landscaped community of Chardonnay. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms features an open floor plan. The first floor features a spacious living/dining area and one bedroom and updated bathroom.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9838 SW 94th Ter
9838 Southwest 94th Terrace, Kendall, FL
Large 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with enclosed den/home office + large game/entertainment room. Private, screened in pool area with heated pool, custom hot tub and custom barbecue/grill area. Large fenced in yard.
1 of 12
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4531 SW 97th Ct
4531 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent location. Mint condition, all remodeled! Brand new Central A/C, New kitchen cabinets and new bathrooms. Large back yard and plenty of parking at the front of the property
Similar Pages
Sunset 1 BedroomsSunset 2 BedroomsSunset 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunset 3 BedroomsSunset Apartments with Balcony
Sunset Apartments with GarageSunset Apartments with GymSunset Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunset Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSunset Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FL