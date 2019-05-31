All apartments in Sun City Center
4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE

4954 Marble Springs Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4954 Marble Springs Cir, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
Located in Valencia Lakes, a premier 55+ community, this Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED CRISTINA Model is TRULY MOVE IN READY! Just bring your personal belongings, live like you are on vacation every day! The owner only lived here less than 2 Months, Everything is LIKE NEW! The great room has Luxury genuine leather sofa, loveseats, wool designer area rug, Modern Coffee Table Sets with matching lights. The Gourmet Kitchen has upgraded creamy wood cabinets, quartz countertops, plenty of storage pantry with rollouts. Eat in space in the kitchen as a perfect place for your morning coffee. The master bedroom has a king size bed with pillow top Beautyrest mattress, master bath has dual sinks and frameless glass door shower. The walk-in closet has custom organizers. In this split open floor plan, the versatile space second bedroom convenient to a second bath, the queen size bed set is perfect for guests. The laundry room has a washer and dryer! Hi-hat light fixtures in all rooms. The rent includes landscaping maintains, Basic TV and Internet, garbage and recycling collections, clubhouse access, all you need to pay are the electricity and water bills that you used. Moreover, same as general residents in Valencia Lakes, you can walk into the clubhouse and enjoy all of the amenities, meet friendly neighbors and making a lot of friends, play sports, cards, eat at the bistro, hang out at the pools, excises in 24 hours opened the gym, steam, Sauna, etc. Most of all, RENTAL instead of BUYING, ENJOY YOUR LIFE IN A SIMPLE WAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE have any available units?
4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE have?
Some of 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
