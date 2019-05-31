4954 MARBLE SPRINGS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access sauna

Located in Valencia Lakes, a premier 55+ community, this Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED CRISTINA Model is TRULY MOVE IN READY! Just bring your personal belongings, live like you are on vacation every day! The owner only lived here less than 2 Months, Everything is LIKE NEW! The great room has Luxury genuine leather sofa, loveseats, wool designer area rug, Modern Coffee Table Sets with matching lights. The Gourmet Kitchen has upgraded creamy wood cabinets, quartz countertops, plenty of storage pantry with rollouts. Eat in space in the kitchen as a perfect place for your morning coffee. The master bedroom has a king size bed with pillow top Beautyrest mattress, master bath has dual sinks and frameless glass door shower. The walk-in closet has custom organizers. In this split open floor plan, the versatile space second bedroom convenient to a second bath, the queen size bed set is perfect for guests. The laundry room has a washer and dryer! Hi-hat light fixtures in all rooms. The rent includes landscaping maintains, Basic TV and Internet, garbage and recycling collections, clubhouse access, all you need to pay are the electricity and water bills that you used. Moreover, same as general residents in Valencia Lakes, you can walk into the clubhouse and enjoy all of the amenities, meet friendly neighbors and making a lot of friends, play sports, cards, eat at the bistro, hang out at the pools, excises in 24 hours opened the gym, steam, Sauna, etc. Most of all, RENTAL instead of BUYING, ENJOY YOUR LIFE IN A SIMPLE WAY!