All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
2202 PLATINUM DRIVE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:42 PM

2202 PLATINUM DRIVE

2202 Platinum Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2202 Platinum Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY!!! New year, new price! Absolutely lovely turn-key furnished home in an upscale neighborhood in a 55+ community. Bring your toothbrush and clothing and experience the Sun City Center lifestyle! This home is tastefully decorated and furnished for your enjoyment. Relax or entertain your guests on the lanai with its wading pool and unique waterfall feature! Having company is easy with a formal dining room, formal living room, a large kitchen and a family room. The breakfast nook has an aquarium widow that looks out to the lanai, so you can enjoy the view while dining. The living room has French doors that open to the lanai. The spacious master bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets, and two bathrooms. The second bathroom has a door to the lanai. The split plan with two guest bedrooms and a bathroom allows for privacy for you and your guests. The second bedroom even has its own private lanai! The den/office has two built in desks and file cabinets. There is so much to do in Sun City Center! Three pools, recreational activities, clubs and organizations, sports...and it is conveniently located near Tampa, Sarasota, and the beautiful Gulf beaches. Shopping and medical facilities are all right in town. Rent includes pool maintenance, landscaping and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE have any available units?
2202 PLATINUM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE have?
Some of 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2202 PLATINUM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 PLATINUM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSun City Center 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Sun City Center Apartments with GaragesSun City Center Apartments with Gyms
Sun City Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FL
Beacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa