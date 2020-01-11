2202 PLATINUM DRIVE

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY!!! New year, new price! Absolutely lovely turn-key furnished home in an upscale neighborhood in a 55+ community. Bring your toothbrush and clothing and experience the Sun City Center lifestyle! This home is tastefully decorated and furnished for your enjoyment. Relax or entertain your guests on the lanai with its wading pool and unique waterfall feature! Having company is easy with a formal dining room, formal living room, a large kitchen and a family room. The breakfast nook has an aquarium widow that looks out to the lanai, so you can enjoy the view while dining. The living room has French doors that open to the lanai. The spacious master bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets, and two bathrooms. The second bathroom has a door to the lanai. The split plan with two guest bedrooms and a bathroom allows for privacy for you and your guests. The second bedroom even has its own private lanai! The den/office has two built in desks and file cabinets. There is so much to do in Sun City Center! Three pools, recreational activities, clubs and organizations, sports...and it is conveniently located near Tampa, Sarasota, and the beautiful Gulf beaches. Shopping and medical facilities are all right in town. Rent includes pool maintenance, landscaping and lawn care.