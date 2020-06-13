1703 AMHURST CIRCLE

Amenities

SOUTH LAKE ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. THIS HOME WILL BE READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

ENJOY LIVING IN THIS AMAZING SUPER CLEAN TURN-KEY FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! 2 Bedroom-2 Bath Lakefront Single Family home with an amazing Florida Room. Terrazzo floors throughout makes living here totally care free. Enjoy the beautiful peaceful views of nature and glistening water views from your Living Room, Kitchen, Master Bedroom and Florida Room as they all look out to South Lake. This cozy furnished home comes complete with everything you will need, it is all here waiting for you! Master bathroom has seated walk-in shower & safety handles for your safety and comfort. Master bedroom window has wonderful views of the lake to enjoy when the morning rises. Hallway mirrors are useful and convenient when getting ready for the day, flat screen TV's in Living Room and Master Bedroom, Guest bedroom has queen bed, there's even a roll-away bed for extra guests. Home has over sized 2 car carport, very large storage room and workshop area. Come live here in this Fun Loving, Very Active 55+ Senior Community of Sun City Center, there are so many wonderful amenities waiting here for your enjoyment! Rent includes lawn care and SCC Community Association Amenities.

This is an Annual Only Rental with No-Pets or No-Smoking !