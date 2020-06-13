All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
1703 AMHURST CIRCLE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 PM

1703 AMHURST CIRCLE

1703 Amhurst Circle · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1703 Amhurst Circle, Sun City Center, FL 33573
South Lake Coop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
SOUTH LAKE ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. THIS HOME WILL BE READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!
ENJOY LIVING IN THIS AMAZING SUPER CLEAN TURN-KEY FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! 2 Bedroom-2 Bath Lakefront Single Family home with an amazing Florida Room. Terrazzo floors throughout makes living here totally care free. Enjoy the beautiful peaceful views of nature and glistening water views from your Living Room, Kitchen, Master Bedroom and Florida Room as they all look out to South Lake. This cozy furnished home comes complete with everything you will need, it is all here waiting for you! Master bathroom has seated walk-in shower & safety handles for your safety and comfort. Master bedroom window has wonderful views of the lake to enjoy when the morning rises. Hallway mirrors are useful and convenient when getting ready for the day, flat screen TV's in Living Room and Master Bedroom, Guest bedroom has queen bed, there's even a roll-away bed for extra guests. Home has over sized 2 car carport, very large storage room and workshop area. Come live here in this Fun Loving, Very Active 55+ Senior Community of Sun City Center, there are so many wonderful amenities waiting here for your enjoyment! Rent includes lawn care and SCC Community Association Amenities.
This is an Annual Only Rental with No-Pets or No-Smoking !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE have any available units?
1703 AMHURST CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE have?
Some of 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1703 AMHURST CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1703 AMHURST CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 3 Bedrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun City Center Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity