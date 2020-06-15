15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE

Amenities

This gorgeous “BELLAGIO MODEL” home is waiting for you! No need to build your own house, RENT IT INSTEAD! Enter through the front glass entry door, the 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 full baths will immediately be wowed. As you enter the home, you’ll be greeted with a very open floor plan. The large great room with its high ceiling and the open kitchen and dining room is right off the kitchen, perfect for your entertaining. The Gourmet kitchen features many premium upgrades such as a quartz countertop, decorative backsplash 42” extended cabinets with soft close drawers, double ovens, cooktop, and a large island that is open to the great room, making it an ideal space for entertaining guests. The flooring is paceline tiles in the living areas & hardwood floors in all bedrooms and den. The master bedroom has a beautiful tray ceiling & 2 large walk-in closets. The Luxurious master bath offering a large walk-in shower, and the floor to ceiling tiles. The dual sinks in upgraded wood cabinets and quartz counter-tops. On the opposite end of the home, you’ll find the additional guest bedrooms and bathrooms which offer excellent privacy from the master suite. The laundry room has a built-in sink and washer & dryer. The best part is that this home is in "VALENCIA LAKES", a Tampa Bay’s premier 55+ community with a 40,000 S.F. clubhouse, 3 pools, spa, pickleball, tennis, bocce ball, softball, shuffleboard, ping pong, and 24 hr. a fitness center with all state-of-the-art equipment. Enjoy the incredible resort lifestyle and feel like every day you are on vacation at your own paradise. Don’t miss this rare RENTAL opportunity!