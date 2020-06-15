All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated June 15 2020

15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE

15954 Cape Coral Drive · (866) 580-6402
Location

15954 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2623 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This gorgeous “BELLAGIO MODEL” home is waiting for you! No need to build your own house, RENT IT INSTEAD! Enter through the front glass entry door, the 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 full baths will immediately be wowed. As you enter the home, you’ll be greeted with a very open floor plan. The large great room with its high ceiling and the open kitchen and dining room is right off the kitchen, perfect for your entertaining. The Gourmet kitchen features many premium upgrades such as a quartz countertop, decorative backsplash 42” extended cabinets with soft close drawers, double ovens, cooktop, and a large island that is open to the great room, making it an ideal space for entertaining guests. The flooring is paceline tiles in the living areas & hardwood floors in all bedrooms and den. The master bedroom has a beautiful tray ceiling & 2 large walk-in closets. The Luxurious master bath offering a large walk-in shower, and the floor to ceiling tiles. The dual sinks in upgraded wood cabinets and quartz counter-tops. On the opposite end of the home, you’ll find the additional guest bedrooms and bathrooms which offer excellent privacy from the master suite. The laundry room has a built-in sink and washer & dryer. The best part is that this home is in "VALENCIA LAKES", a Tampa Bay’s premier 55+ community with a 40,000 S.F. clubhouse, 3 pools, spa, pickleball, tennis, bocce ball, softball, shuffleboard, ping pong, and 24 hr. a fitness center with all state-of-the-art equipment. Enjoy the incredible resort lifestyle and feel like every day you are on vacation at your own paradise. Don’t miss this rare RENTAL opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE have any available units?
15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE have?
Some of 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
