Sun City Center, FL
15528 Long Cypress Dr
15528 Long Cypress Dr

15528 Long Cypress Drive
Location

15528 Long Cypress Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed - 2.5 Bath - 2 Car Garage - On a Lake - This home is located on a large lake in the Cypress Creek community. The location of the neighborhood puts you right between easy access to enter I-75 from the Sun City/Ruskin on ramps or the Big Bend on ramps. Also easy access to 41 and 301. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath, and a two car garage. On the first floor you have a large living room, dining room, laundry room, and a half bath. The kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and all kitchen appliances. On the second floor you have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a loft. The master bedroom feature two separate closets and tray ceilings. The master bathroom features a large garden tub, double sinks, and a walk in shower. On the exterior of the home you have mature oak trees for lots of shade on the front of the home. Screened lanai that over looks the lake. This home is available for an immediate move in. Call today for a showing.

(RLNE5680682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15528 Long Cypress Dr have any available units?
15528 Long Cypress Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 15528 Long Cypress Dr have?
Some of 15528 Long Cypress Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15528 Long Cypress Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15528 Long Cypress Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15528 Long Cypress Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15528 Long Cypress Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15528 Long Cypress Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15528 Long Cypress Dr offers parking.
Does 15528 Long Cypress Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15528 Long Cypress Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15528 Long Cypress Dr have a pool?
No, 15528 Long Cypress Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15528 Long Cypress Dr have accessible units?
No, 15528 Long Cypress Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15528 Long Cypress Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15528 Long Cypress Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15528 Long Cypress Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15528 Long Cypress Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

