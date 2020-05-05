15528 Long Cypress Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bed - 2.5 Bath - 2 Car Garage - On a Lake - This home is located on a large lake in the Cypress Creek community. The location of the neighborhood puts you right between easy access to enter I-75 from the Sun City/Ruskin on ramps or the Big Bend on ramps. Also easy access to 41 and 301. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath, and a two car garage. On the first floor you have a large living room, dining room, laundry room, and a half bath. The kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and all kitchen appliances. On the second floor you have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a loft. The master bedroom feature two separate closets and tray ceilings. The master bathroom features a large garden tub, double sinks, and a walk in shower. On the exterior of the home you have mature oak trees for lots of shade on the front of the home. Screened lanai that over looks the lake. This home is available for an immediate move in. Call today for a showing.



(RLNE5680682)