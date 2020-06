Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a 55+ community, this nicely updated home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. This one story block home offers a split bedroom floorplan, updated kitchen and baths, new paint, new flooring, newer windows, new roof, new blinds and much more. This home is move in ready and located in a quiet location in the Del Webb community.