Lovely one bedroom on bathroom condo on second floor. Freshly painted with tile and laminate flooring. Move in ready. Laundry facilities are located within building. Great location offering walking distance to shopping and dining. Five minute drive to beach and downtown Stuart. No pets and no smoking. Water included in rent. One assigned parking spot with plenty of guest spots available. Beautiful community poolNo showings until 6/8/2020