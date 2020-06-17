All apartments in Stuart
Last updated March 31 2020

2600 S Kanner Highway

2600 S Kanner Hwy · (715) 891-1173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
pool
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020.
1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint. Kitchen has been opened up and offers new cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry & computer desk area. Renovated bathrooms with new showers, faucets, cabinets, granite counters, etc. Fully stocked. Walls & ceiling have soundproofing and extra insulation. Covered patio with backyard garden view touts a newer washer & dryer and extra storage area. Dock #167 accompanies unit, can hold up to a 36' boat. De La Bahia is an active 55+ community. Rent includes cable, sewer, water, electric, heated community pool, clubhouse, game room/library and many other amenities. Owner will consider one pet under 20#. This is easily one of the very nicest units in the neighborhood--clean and stunning! All rules and condo docs found at: delabahia.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 S Kanner Highway have any available units?
2600 S Kanner Highway has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2600 S Kanner Highway have?
Some of 2600 S Kanner Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 S Kanner Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2600 S Kanner Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 S Kanner Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 S Kanner Highway is pet friendly.
Does 2600 S Kanner Highway offer parking?
No, 2600 S Kanner Highway does not offer parking.
Does 2600 S Kanner Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 S Kanner Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 S Kanner Highway have a pool?
Yes, 2600 S Kanner Highway has a pool.
Does 2600 S Kanner Highway have accessible units?
No, 2600 S Kanner Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 S Kanner Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 S Kanner Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 S Kanner Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 S Kanner Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
