2600 S Kanner Highway

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room pool

SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020.

1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint. Kitchen has been opened up and offers new cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry & computer desk area. Renovated bathrooms with new showers, faucets, cabinets, granite counters, etc. Fully stocked. Walls & ceiling have soundproofing and extra insulation. Covered patio with backyard garden view touts a newer washer & dryer and extra storage area. Dock #167 accompanies unit, can hold up to a 36' boat. De La Bahia is an active 55+ community. Rent includes cable, sewer, water, electric, heated community pool, clubhouse, game room/library and many other amenities. Owner will consider one pet under 20#. This is easily one of the very nicest units in the neighborhood--clean and stunning! All rules and condo docs found at: delabahia.org