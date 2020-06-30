5056 42ND STREET S

Amenities
For rent, long term 12 months or longer. Amazing Location for this home. Great move-in condition, open concept floor plan, 2BR, 2BA! Easy to care for with tiled floors throughout and brand-new laminate wood floors in the bedrooms. The kitchen is light and bright and features an island with granite counters and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Newer paint inside and outside, this house is immaculate and ready to move in. The master bath features dual sinks, granite top and a large garden bath/shower. The master bedroom also has 2 closets one is an extra-large walk-in closet. The front yard is lush and beautiful. Enjoy a big fenced backyard. Also comes with a one car garage. Conveniently located in Maximo Moorings. Just minutes from the Gulf beaches, restaurants and shopping. 1 small dog up to 25 lbs., or one indoor cat only with a pet fee and pet deposit. Credit and background check per adult are required $85 each adult applicant. Security deposit is also required in addition to the first and last month's rent. The tenant must pay per lawn maintenance. This is a smoke free property. One year minimum lease