St. Petersburg, FL
5056 42ND STREET S
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

5056 42ND STREET S

5056 42nd Street South · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

5056 42nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Maximo

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For rent, long term 12 months or longer. Amazing Location for this home. Great move-in condition, open concept floor plan, 2BR, 2BA! Easy to care for with tiled floors throughout and brand-new laminate wood floors in the bedrooms. The kitchen is light and bright and features an island with granite counters and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Newer paint inside and outside, this house is immaculate and ready to move in. The master bath features dual sinks, granite top and a large garden bath/shower. The master bedroom also has 2 closets one is an extra-large walk-in closet. The front yard is lush and beautiful. Enjoy a big fenced backyard. Also comes with a one car garage. Conveniently located in Maximo Moorings. Just minutes from the Gulf beaches, restaurants and shopping. 1 small dog up to 25 lbs., or one indoor cat only with a pet fee and pet deposit. Credit and background check per adult are required $85 each adult applicant. Security deposit is also required in addition to the first and last month's rent. The tenant must pay per lawn maintenance. This is a smoke free property. One year minimum lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5056 42ND STREET S have any available units?
5056 42ND STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5056 42ND STREET S have?
Some of 5056 42ND STREET S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5056 42ND STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5056 42ND STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5056 42ND STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5056 42ND STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 5056 42ND STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5056 42ND STREET S offers parking.
Does 5056 42ND STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5056 42ND STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5056 42ND STREET S have a pool?
No, 5056 42ND STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5056 42ND STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5056 42ND STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5056 42ND STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5056 42ND STREET S has units with dishwashers.

