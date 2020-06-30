5056 42ND STREET S

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

For rent, long term 12 months or longer. Amazing Location for this home. Great move-in condition, open concept floor plan, 2BR, 2BA! Easy to care for with tiled floors throughout and brand-new laminate wood floors in the bedrooms. The kitchen is light and bright and features an island with granite counters and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Newer paint inside and outside, this house is immaculate and ready to move in. The master bath features dual sinks, granite top and a large garden bath/shower. The master bedroom also has 2 closets one is an extra-large walk-in closet. The front yard is lush and beautiful. Enjoy a big fenced backyard. Also comes with a one car garage. Conveniently located in Maximo Moorings. Just minutes from the Gulf beaches, restaurants and shopping. 1 small dog up to 25 lbs., or one indoor cat only with a pet fee and pet deposit. Credit and background check per adult are required $85 each adult applicant. Security deposit is also required in addition to the first and last month's rent. The tenant must pay per lawn maintenance. This is a smoke free property. One year minimum lease