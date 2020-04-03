All apartments in St. Pete Beach
750 59TH AVENUE
750 59TH AVENUE

750 59th Avenue · (239) 298-0299
Location

750 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Bahia Shores

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2172 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Enjoy your morning coffee, cocktail or dinner on the spacious waterfront patio with pool or the boat dock, and watch the dolphins swimming in the bay. In the afternoon, take a dip in the pool to cool off or take a stroll to St Pete Beach’s pristine beaches and restaurants.

This waterfront home is the perfect vacation getaway for up to 8 people. It features a gourmet kitchen with marble and Viking appliances. Split level design with kitchen, living room, dining room and family room on one level, the master suite and two additional bedroom on the upper floor and the fourth bedroom (in-law suite) with en suite bathroom and kitchenette on the lower level with direct access to the pool area.

Guests enjoy a private pool, patio, boat dock and barbecue area with two grills. The home is fully equipped for short-term or seasonal occupancy with WiFi and weekly housekeeping is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 59TH AVENUE have any available units?
750 59TH AVENUE has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 750 59TH AVENUE have?
Some of 750 59TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 59TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
750 59TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 59TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 750 59TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 750 59TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 750 59TH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 750 59TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 59TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 59TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 750 59TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 750 59TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 750 59TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 750 59TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 59TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 59TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 59TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
