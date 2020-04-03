750 59TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Enjoy your morning coffee, cocktail or dinner on the spacious waterfront patio with pool or the boat dock, and watch the dolphins swimming in the bay. In the afternoon, take a dip in the pool to cool off or take a stroll to St Pete Beach’s pristine beaches and restaurants.



This waterfront home is the perfect vacation getaway for up to 8 people. It features a gourmet kitchen with marble and Viking appliances. Split level design with kitchen, living room, dining room and family room on one level, the master suite and two additional bedroom on the upper floor and the fourth bedroom (in-law suite) with en suite bathroom and kitchenette on the lower level with direct access to the pool area.



Guests enjoy a private pool, patio, boat dock and barbecue area with two grills. The home is fully equipped for short-term or seasonal occupancy with WiFi and weekly housekeeping is included.