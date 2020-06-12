7115 COQUINA WAY

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome to THE perfect getaway! Enjoy this bright & spacious St. Pete Beach condo just two blocks from the sand! Fully renovated and furnished, this unit is conveniently located on the

ground floor of the Coquina Gardens Condominium---situated on the Upham Beach stretch of SPB. This cozy bungalow offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a full kitchen---BRAND NEW

everything! Don't miss out on this little piece of paradise that is within walking distance to restaurants, bars, and the well known Corey Ave shops! Short term rentals preferred, all utilities

included, no pets, laundry shared on site, & assigned parking. Rental rates different depending on season.