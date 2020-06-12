All apartments in St. Pete Beach
7115 COQUINA WAY
7115 COQUINA WAY

7115 Coquina Way · (727) 463-1617
Location

7115 Coquina Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 838 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to THE perfect getaway! Enjoy this bright & spacious St. Pete Beach condo just two blocks from the sand! Fully renovated and furnished, this unit is conveniently located on the
ground floor of the Coquina Gardens Condominium---situated on the Upham Beach stretch of SPB. This cozy bungalow offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a full kitchen---BRAND NEW
everything! Don't miss out on this little piece of paradise that is within walking distance to restaurants, bars, and the well known Corey Ave shops! Short term rentals preferred, all utilities
included, no pets, laundry shared on site, & assigned parking. Rental rates different depending on season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7115 COQUINA WAY have any available units?
7115 COQUINA WAY has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7115 COQUINA WAY have?
Some of 7115 COQUINA WAY's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7115 COQUINA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7115 COQUINA WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7115 COQUINA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7115 COQUINA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 7115 COQUINA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7115 COQUINA WAY does offer parking.
Does 7115 COQUINA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7115 COQUINA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7115 COQUINA WAY have a pool?
No, 7115 COQUINA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7115 COQUINA WAY have accessible units?
No, 7115 COQUINA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7115 COQUINA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7115 COQUINA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7115 COQUINA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7115 COQUINA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
