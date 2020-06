Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill microwave furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

THIS IS WHAT FLORIDA VACATIONS WERE MEANT TO BE! Newly Remodeled Lush Florida Living. Fully Furnished! Enjoy your newly upgraded suite with fully equipped kitchen and forget about moving cumbersome furniture! ***PASS-A-GRILLE BEACH IS ACROSS THE STREET*** Relax and enjoy the wide stretch of white sand along the Gulf Coast just a few steps outside your door. Walking distance to charming shops, restaurants, and boutiques along Pass-a-Grille and minutes from the famous Don CeSar and TradeWinds Resorts. Enjoy this elegant living space and luxurious beach lifestyle without the extravagant price! Current COVID-19 vacation rental restrictions limit this unit to a minimum 30 day rental. In addition, 13% Seasonal/Transient Taxes & $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee charged on final rent total. $50 application fee per adult