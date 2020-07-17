All apartments in St. Pete Beach
7000 Beach Plaza - #607

7000 Beach Plaza · (727) 420-6973
Location

7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
7000 Beach Plaza - #607 - LO - Please call Drew Carlyle at (727) 420-6973 for more information on this condo. Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with 270 degree panoramic views. Guests will marvel at the views of manatees and dolphins in the Gulf, diving pelicans and breathtaking sunsets. This 745 square foot 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment was recently renovated with new custom cabinets, kitchen appliances, tile baths, and ceramic tile floors. The master bedroom has floor to ceiling Gulf front windows. Laundry is easily reached on the same floor’s outside corridor. This 6th floor unit at 7000 Beach Plaza is in historic Starlight Tower, a solid, quiet Old Florida Co-op with a large heated swimming pool and private access to St Pete Beach (ranked one of the top ten US beaches by Coastal Living). The low traffic plaza is ideal for walking and biking, has assigned parking space and guest parking, and is within three blocks of Gulf Blvd. Restaurants, shops and live music are within a ten minute walk. A bus to downtown St Petersburg runs on Gulf Blvd, and Tampa International airport is a 30 minute drive. Annual Rental only - sorry, no pets and no smoking. At time of move-in a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

(RLNE4638264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 have any available units?
7000 Beach Plaza - #607 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 have?
Some of 7000 Beach Plaza - #607's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Beach Plaza - #607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 pet-friendly?
No, 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 offer parking?
Yes, 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 offers parking.
Does 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 have a pool?
Yes, 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 has a pool.
Does 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 have accessible units?
No, 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7000 Beach Plaza - #607 does not have units with air conditioning.
