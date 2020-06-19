All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

6651 SUNSET WAY

6651 Sunset Way · (727) 445-9400
Location

6651 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
FOR RENT! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath beach condo with Gulf views & community laundry. Available now! Only 1 block to the beach! Enjoy the Gulf of Mexico views from the kitchen sink and living room in this 3rd floor - 2 bedroom, 2 bath Upham Beach furnished condo. The closest beach is a short 1 block walk from the Condo and over the dunes (boardwalk) to Upham beach. There is an elevator in building along with a clean, locked, coin operated, community laundry room. Each bedroom has a queen bed and the kitchen is fully stocked with everything you will need for your stay. Stainless steel upgraded kitchen! Super relaxing living room has 4 recliners for fun movie nights. Watch the sunsets from the front porch. Utilities included. 6 month lease available. Will consider month to month lease, 2 month minimum, to include 14% hospitality tax. Lease not to exceed 12/31/2020. First, last, deposit and admin fee required. Call Roger today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6651 SUNSET WAY have any available units?
6651 SUNSET WAY has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6651 SUNSET WAY have?
Some of 6651 SUNSET WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6651 SUNSET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6651 SUNSET WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 SUNSET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6651 SUNSET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 6651 SUNSET WAY offer parking?
No, 6651 SUNSET WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6651 SUNSET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6651 SUNSET WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 SUNSET WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6651 SUNSET WAY has a pool.
Does 6651 SUNSET WAY have accessible units?
No, 6651 SUNSET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 SUNSET WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6651 SUNSET WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6651 SUNSET WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6651 SUNSET WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
