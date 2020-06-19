6651 SUNSET WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool elevator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool

FOR RENT! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath beach condo with Gulf views & community laundry. Available now! Only 1 block to the beach! Enjoy the Gulf of Mexico views from the kitchen sink and living room in this 3rd floor - 2 bedroom, 2 bath Upham Beach furnished condo. The closest beach is a short 1 block walk from the Condo and over the dunes (boardwalk) to Upham beach. There is an elevator in building along with a clean, locked, coin operated, community laundry room. Each bedroom has a queen bed and the kitchen is fully stocked with everything you will need for your stay. Stainless steel upgraded kitchen! Super relaxing living room has 4 recliners for fun movie nights. Watch the sunsets from the front porch. Utilities included. 6 month lease available. Will consider month to month lease, 2 month minimum, to include 14% hospitality tax. Lease not to exceed 12/31/2020. First, last, deposit and admin fee required. Call Roger today to schedule a viewing!