6414 2ND PALM POINT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Island living at its finest. This home is available for an annual rental or longer, So come and relax at this Beautiful home on a picturesque wide waterway in a great neighborhood of Three Palms Point! West exposure offers year round sunsets. Just 7/10ths of a mile to the sugar sand of Upham Beach. This home has a private feel yet features an open, appealing floor plan with formal living room and family room plus a 33 ft wide Florida room. Features include a large 32x14 pool with a vaulted screen enclosure and abundant deck area. Attractively updated kitchen with abundant granite counter space and newer appliances. Both baths remodeled with double sink vanities and granite counters. Two car garage.