6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan shuffle board

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill

*LONG TERM RENTAL ONLY-PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SNOWBIRD RENTALS* AVAILABLE NOW!! This won't last long!! Come live in Paradise! Just steps to our powder sand, award winning beach, this delightful fully furnished turn key home has everything you need for the beach life…all that’s missing is you! A 3rd floor unit in the sought after Sylvette Condominiums so close to the beach, this immaculate condo is the perfect beach home. Newly restored beautiful terrazo floors, repainted the entire interior, opened up the sunshine ceiling in the kitchen & finished it & the interior of the entire unit with a great beach decor & new ceiling fans!It does not get much better than this! Enjoy watching beautiful sunsets over the beach from your living room! Relax in one of the two onsite pools,enjoy a game on one of the 3 lighted shuffle board courts, grill on one of the outdoor grills overlooking the water, catch your supper fishing from the fishing pier or go for a walk along the waterfront. Dock your boat & the onsite slips, walk ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEACH!! or visit the manynearby shops & restaurants. Attend the many art & craft shows, Sunday markets, shops & restaurants on historic Corey Avenue. Enjoy the manyfestivals & live entertainment! Take a short drive to nearby historic Passe A Grille or downtown St Petersburg & the many restaurants, shops, museums & art galleries! Life doesn't get much better than life at the beach-don't just dream it-LIVE IT!! Boat slips to rent on 1st come basis. Onsite laundry. Extra storage. Assigned parking. NO SMOKERS. Application Fee $30 per person for background & credit check & the Sylvette Condo Assocation also requires their own application & fee to process it as well.