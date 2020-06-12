All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE

6161 Gulf Winds Drive · (727) 687-2820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6161 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 344 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
*LONG TERM RENTAL ONLY-PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SNOWBIRD RENTALS* AVAILABLE NOW!! This won't last long!! Come live in Paradise! Just steps to our powder sand, award winning beach, this delightful fully furnished turn key home has everything you need for the beach life…all that’s missing is you! A 3rd floor unit in the sought after Sylvette Condominiums so close to the beach, this immaculate condo is the perfect beach home. Newly restored beautiful terrazo floors, repainted the entire interior, opened up the sunshine ceiling in the kitchen & finished it & the interior of the entire unit with a great beach decor & new ceiling fans!It does not get much better than this! Enjoy watching beautiful sunsets over the beach from your living room! Relax in one of the two onsite pools,enjoy a game on one of the 3 lighted shuffle board courts, grill on one of the outdoor grills overlooking the water, catch your supper fishing from the fishing pier or go for a walk along the waterfront. Dock your boat & the onsite slips, walk ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEACH!! or visit the manynearby shops & restaurants. Attend the many art & craft shows, Sunday markets, shops & restaurants on historic Corey Avenue. Enjoy the manyfestivals & live entertainment! Take a short drive to nearby historic Passe A Grille or downtown St Petersburg & the many restaurants, shops, museums & art galleries! Life doesn't get much better than life at the beach-don't just dream it-LIVE IT!! Boat slips to rent on 1st come basis. Onsite laundry. Extra storage. Assigned parking. NO SMOKERS. Application Fee $30 per person for background & credit check & the Sylvette Condo Assocation also requires their own application & fee to process it as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE have any available units?
6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE have?
Some of 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity