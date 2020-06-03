All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 6111 2ND STREET E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
6111 2ND STREET E
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:05 AM

6111 2ND STREET E

6111 2nd Street East · (727) 687-1255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6111 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Charming one bedroom totally remodeled condo just one block to the beautiful beaches. New laminate flooring through-out, granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, skylights, stainless steel appliances, decorator furnishings, new windows and doors and a murphy bed for visiting guests. This beautiful condo looks out to the over-sized swimming pool and is a short walking distance to restaurants, nightlife and public transportation. This community offers 2 sparkling pools, boat slips for rent, grilling & picnic areas, shuffleboard, storage room, laundry facility and fishing pier. Welcome to paradise! Offered furnished on an annual term @ $1500 mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 2ND STREET E have any available units?
6111 2ND STREET E has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6111 2ND STREET E have?
Some of 6111 2ND STREET E's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 2ND STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
6111 2ND STREET E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 2ND STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 6111 2ND STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 6111 2ND STREET E offer parking?
No, 6111 2ND STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 6111 2ND STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 2ND STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 2ND STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 6111 2ND STREET E has a pool.
Does 6111 2ND STREET E have accessible units?
No, 6111 2ND STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 2ND STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 2ND STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6111 2ND STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6111 2ND STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6111 2ND STREET E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity