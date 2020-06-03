6111 2ND STREET E

Amenities

Charming one bedroom totally remodeled condo just one block to the beautiful beaches. New laminate flooring through-out, granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, skylights, stainless steel appliances, decorator furnishings, new windows and doors and a murphy bed for visiting guests. This beautiful condo looks out to the over-sized swimming pool and is a short walking distance to restaurants, nightlife and public transportation. This community offers 2 sparkling pools, boat slips for rent, grilling & picnic areas, shuffleboard, storage room, laundry facility and fishing pier. Welcome to paradise! Offered furnished on an annual term @ $1500 mo.