600 79TH AVENUE

Enjoy the best of St. Pete beach in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath beach bungalow located on large corner lot just a block from the Intracoastal Waterway. Feel the breeze on short walk on your dead-end street with Park bench for leisure and watching the waves and sea life in the water. Retro-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Nice master bath, with a separate soaking tub and shower with frame-less glass enclosure. Large fenced in backyard features a hot tub and plenty of space for Recreational Vehicle or Boat. This home is fully furnished and ready for you to enjoy. Small pet welcome with owner's approval. Convenient location just a few blocks from historic Corey Avenue shops, local restaurants, art gallery, library, community pool and about a short walk to the Beach. Available now through December 2020.