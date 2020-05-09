All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 600 78TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
600 78TH AVENUE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

600 78TH AVENUE

600 78th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

600 78th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Beach Bungalow for Rent in St. Pete Beach. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath is on a corner lot located in a quaint neighborhood close to Upham Beach. Hardwood Floors in living area and bedrooms. Enjoy the fresh air lounging in your screened front Porch. Walkway located at the end of your dead-end street with Park bench for leisure. Walk to Corey Ave to enjoy Shopping, Library and Dining. The home is available furnished or unfurnished. All room sizes approximate. Small pets allowed upon approval. No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 78TH AVENUE have any available units?
600 78TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 600 78TH AVENUE have?
Some of 600 78TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 78TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
600 78TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 78TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 78TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 600 78TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 600 78TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 600 78TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 78TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 78TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 600 78TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 600 78TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 600 78TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 600 78TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 78TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 78TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 78TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa