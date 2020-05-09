600 78TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Beach Bungalow for Rent in St. Pete Beach. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath is on a corner lot located in a quaint neighborhood close to Upham Beach. Hardwood Floors in living area and bedrooms. Enjoy the fresh air lounging in your screened front Porch. Walkway located at the end of your dead-end street with Park bench for leisure. Walk to Corey Ave to enjoy Shopping, Library and Dining. The home is available furnished or unfurnished. All room sizes approximate. Small pets allowed upon approval. No Smoking