5800 GULF BOULEVARD
5800 GULF BOULEVARD

5800 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5800 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Weekly vacation rental only, no long term rentals. Rate shown is weekly. Check-in/ check-out day is Saturday. Fully furnished condo. Coral Reef Beach Resort is located right on the beach, and has 2 pools, 3 hot tubs, WiFi, elevator, and laundry. Each 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium sleeps 4 adults. There is a king bed in the bedroom, and a pull out queen sofa in the living room. There is a TV in both the living room and bedroom. Every unit has a full kitchen, with range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, coffee maker, toaster, & blender. All linens are supplied, as well as hairdryer and iron. There are restaurants and shops adjacent to the property. The airports are approximately 30 minutes away. Local transportation is available by trolley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
5800 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5800 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5800 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5800 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5800 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 5800 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5800 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5800 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5800 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5800 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5800 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5800 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
