5800 GULF BOULEVARD

Weekly vacation rental only, no long term rentals. Rate shown is weekly. Check-in/ check-out day is Saturday. Fully furnished condo. Coral Reef Beach Resort is located right on the beach, and has 2 pools, 3 hot tubs, WiFi, elevator, and laundry. Each 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium sleeps 4 adults. There is a king bed in the bedroom, and a pull out queen sofa in the living room. There is a TV in both the living room and bedroom. Every unit has a full kitchen, with range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, coffee maker, toaster, & blender. All linens are supplied, as well as hairdryer and iron. There are restaurants and shops adjacent to the property. The airports are approximately 30 minutes away. Local transportation is available by trolley.