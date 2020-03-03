5406 ALOHA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool bbq/grill garage

The best Florida has to offer!! This furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront home is located on protected deep water with gulf access, a large dock and a 10,000 lb boat lift. Enjoy the spacious Florida sunroom, inground pool, outdoor bar, and patio complete with a gas grill. This home features a garage, carport, tons of storage, inside laundry and a Man Cave with a dedicated half bath. Fenced yard with lush grass, this home is pet friendly with plenty of room to store your boat trailer in the side yard. Just a short walk to the beach. Act now, this won’t last long!!