St. Pete Beach, FL
5406 ALOHA DRIVE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:41 AM

5406 ALOHA DRIVE

5406 Aloha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5406 Aloha Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Brightwater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
The best Florida has to offer!! This furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront home is located on protected deep water with gulf access, a large dock and a 10,000 lb boat lift. Enjoy the spacious Florida sunroom, inground pool, outdoor bar, and patio complete with a gas grill. This home features a garage, carport, tons of storage, inside laundry and a Man Cave with a dedicated half bath. Fenced yard with lush grass, this home is pet friendly with plenty of room to store your boat trailer in the side yard. Just a short walk to the beach. Act now, this won’t last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 ALOHA DRIVE have any available units?
5406 ALOHA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5406 ALOHA DRIVE have?
Some of 5406 ALOHA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 ALOHA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5406 ALOHA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 ALOHA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5406 ALOHA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5406 ALOHA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5406 ALOHA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5406 ALOHA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5406 ALOHA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 ALOHA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5406 ALOHA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5406 ALOHA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5406 ALOHA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 ALOHA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5406 ALOHA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5406 ALOHA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5406 ALOHA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

