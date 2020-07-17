420 64th Ave #703

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool sauna

St Pete Beach FL - 3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED. Open gourmet kitchen with high-quality granite counters & breakfast bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, and tasteful lighting. Large great room with access to the covered balcony with views for miles and miles! Three Palms Pointe is located just 3 short blocks to BEACH; near restaurants, shops, entertainment, and trolley. Community amenities: 24-hour guard gate & security, heated pool, event rooms, card room, library, fitness center with sauna, free laundry on every floor, fishing docks, bike and kayak storage, kayak launch.



(RLNE5816041)