Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

420 64th Ave #703

420 64th Avenue · (727) 687-3077
Location

420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 420 64th Ave #703 - 420 - Masella · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
St Pete Beach FL - 3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED. Open gourmet kitchen with high-quality granite counters & breakfast bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, and tasteful lighting. Large great room with access to the covered balcony with views for miles and miles! Three Palms Pointe is located just 3 short blocks to BEACH; near restaurants, shops, entertainment, and trolley. Community amenities: 24-hour guard gate & security, heated pool, event rooms, card room, library, fitness center with sauna, free laundry on every floor, fishing docks, bike and kayak storage, kayak launch.

(RLNE5816041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 64th Ave #703 have any available units?
420 64th Ave #703 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 64th Ave #703 have?
Some of 420 64th Ave #703's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 64th Ave #703 currently offering any rent specials?
420 64th Ave #703 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 64th Ave #703 pet-friendly?
No, 420 64th Ave #703 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 420 64th Ave #703 offer parking?
No, 420 64th Ave #703 does not offer parking.
Does 420 64th Ave #703 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 64th Ave #703 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 64th Ave #703 have a pool?
Yes, 420 64th Ave #703 has a pool.
Does 420 64th Ave #703 have accessible units?
No, 420 64th Ave #703 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 64th Ave #703 have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 64th Ave #703 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 64th Ave #703 have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 64th Ave #703 does not have units with air conditioning.
