St. Pete Beach, FL
4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE

4040 Poinsettia Drive
Location

4040 Poinsettia Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Belle Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy the beach life in this contemporary coastal retreat located in "Belle Vista, one of St.Pete Beaches most popular neighborhoods. Leave the stress behind and enjoy a walk, bike or Golf cart ride to world class beaches just several blocks away. Your updated Coastal hideaway offers a generously sized out door area to unwind and enjoy the scent of frangipanni & gulf breezes while admiring the lush and tropical landscaping. Walk to local shops and restaurants or travel just minutes to world-renowned Downtown St. Pete with very convenient interstate access. FURNISHED seasonal $$3600/mo, Off-Season annual unfurnished $2500 mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE have any available units?
4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE have?
Some of 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

