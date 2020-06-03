4040 POINSETTIA DRIVE

Amenities

Enjoy the beach life in this contemporary coastal retreat located in "Belle Vista, one of St.Pete Beaches most popular neighborhoods. Leave the stress behind and enjoy a walk, bike or Golf cart ride to world class beaches just several blocks away. Your updated Coastal hideaway offers a generously sized out door area to unwind and enjoy the scent of frangipanni & gulf breezes while admiring the lush and tropical landscaping. Walk to local shops and restaurants or travel just minutes to world-renowned Downtown St. Pete with very convenient interstate access. FURNISHED seasonal $$3600/mo, Off-Season annual unfurnished $2500 mo.