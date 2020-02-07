All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E

3807 Belle Vista Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3807 Belle Vista Drive East, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Belle Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for immediate move-in. This large 3 bedroom 3 bath home has over 2800 square feet and features a bonus room perfect for a home office. Wide open floor plan, huge master suite with walk in closet, large soaking tub and separate shower. Enormous kitchen with a ton of counter space to spread out and an island for your family and friends to gather around. Oversized parking pad with enough room to park a small boat or RV. Fresh paint, new flooring in all the bedrooms, and an attached 2 car garage. Nestled in a waterfront community in St Pete Beach, you can walk or bike to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E have any available units?
3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E have?
Some of 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E currently offering any rent specials?
3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E pet-friendly?
No, 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E offer parking?
Yes, 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E offers parking.
Does 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E have a pool?
No, 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E does not have a pool.
Does 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E have accessible units?
No, 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa