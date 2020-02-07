3807 BELLE VISTA DRIVE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate move-in. This large 3 bedroom 3 bath home has over 2800 square feet and features a bonus room perfect for a home office. Wide open floor plan, huge master suite with walk in closet, large soaking tub and separate shower. Enormous kitchen with a ton of counter space to spread out and an island for your family and friends to gather around. Oversized parking pad with enough room to park a small boat or RV. Fresh paint, new flooring in all the bedrooms, and an attached 2 car garage. Nestled in a waterfront community in St Pete Beach, you can walk or bike to the beach.