356 S TESSIER DRIVE

We are proud to introduce you to one of the most fabulous, luxurious and impressive rental properties on St Pete Beach. In this ONE-story single family home, you will see luxury at its finest but also feel the ultimate level of comfort. It is beautifully furnished and tastefully decorated with no expense spared. Gorgeous polished travertine floor throughout the house, and granite countertops everywhere. Solar heated pool allows you to enjoy Florida sunshine at its best. With 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, this house is the perfect accommodation. What you will enjoy in this house: Dock with 4000 LB boat lift, dolphin jumping and tons of great fish to catch. Free 16' canoe for you to paddle. Beach, one of the most pristine in FL, 5 minute walk to Pass-a-grille Beach. House, ultra luxury, high-end furniture, with girl’s dream kitchen and bath. Gorgeous landscaping, solar heated pool, 2 huge garages, and circle driveway. Entertainment: pool table, 7 flat-screen TVs, blue ray DVD player, playstation, surrounding system, fishing poles, and 5 bikes in garage for you to enjoy. Dining: great restaurants within 3-minute walk, as well as convenience store. Neighborhood: quiet, friendly, well-kept. This house is high end! Just to name a few: Appliances: GE Monogram (check out my fridge, six feet wide built in double panel) Furniture: AICO (by Michael Amini), Kevin Charles and designer Pool table: Brunswick Mattress: Sterns and Foster Abbey Lynn Plush Euro Pillowtop (in king beds).