356 S TESSIER DRIVE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

356 S TESSIER DRIVE

356 South Tessier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

356 South Tessier Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Vina Del Mar Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
We are proud to introduce you to one of the most fabulous, luxurious and impressive rental properties on St Pete Beach. In this ONE-story single family home, you will see luxury at its finest but also feel the ultimate level of comfort. It is beautifully furnished and tastefully decorated with no expense spared. Gorgeous polished travertine floor throughout the house, and granite countertops everywhere. Solar heated pool allows you to enjoy Florida sunshine at its best. With 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, this house is the perfect accommodation. What you will enjoy in this house: Dock with 4000 LB boat lift, dolphin jumping and tons of great fish to catch. Free 16' canoe for you to paddle. Beach, one of the most pristine in FL, 5 minute walk to Pass-a-grille Beach. House, ultra luxury, high-end furniture, with girl’s dream kitchen and bath. Gorgeous landscaping, solar heated pool, 2 huge garages, and circle driveway. Entertainment: pool table, 7 flat-screen TVs, blue ray DVD player, playstation, surrounding system, fishing poles, and 5 bikes in garage for you to enjoy. Dining: great restaurants within 3-minute walk, as well as convenience store. Neighborhood: quiet, friendly, well-kept. This house is high end! Just to name a few: Appliances: GE Monogram (check out my fridge, six feet wide built in double panel) Furniture: AICO (by Michael Amini), Kevin Charles and designer Pool table: Brunswick Mattress: Sterns and Foster Abbey Lynn Plush Euro Pillowtop (in king beds).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 S TESSIER DRIVE have any available units?
356 S TESSIER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 356 S TESSIER DRIVE have?
Some of 356 S TESSIER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 S TESSIER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
356 S TESSIER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 S TESSIER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 356 S TESSIER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 356 S TESSIER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 356 S TESSIER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 356 S TESSIER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 S TESSIER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 S TESSIER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 356 S TESSIER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 356 S TESSIER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 356 S TESSIER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 356 S TESSIER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 S TESSIER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 S TESSIER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 S TESSIER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

