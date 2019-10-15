3506 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

PERFECT LOCATION - TURNKEY Beach house FOR SEASONAL RENTAL just steps to the beautiful Gulf of Mexico and its meticulous sunset beach. This home is in a prime location just two homes North of the historic Don Cesar Hotel with access to a private walkway connecting to the beach. This will certainly be your "Spot in Paradise." Enjoy this updated bungalow with handsome open Chef's Kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, convenient breakfast bar and bright tropical feeling. This charming home has two beautifully decorated bedrooms, one with a Queen bed and the other with twin beds. There is also a private den that can be closed to double as another guest room with a sofa bed, so home can accommodate a total of six individuals privately and comfortably. The main Bathroom has a beautiful walk-in shower with seamless glass doors and another updated half bath. This charming cottage is the perfect destination for a tropical getaway to unwind and relax. After a day at the beach, relax on your private covered patio and enjoy your favorite beverage. Residence has plenty of parking for 2-3 vehicles. Take a very short drive to popular downtown Pass-A-Grille with its quaint shops, galleries and great restaurants where you can enjoy music every evening or great fishing during the day. If you're looking for an escape from the cold winters, this bungalow is the retreat you've been seeking. Available anytime between October 1st thru March 31st. $60 Application fee per adult and $75 Tenant processing fee.