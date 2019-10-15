All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 3506 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
3506 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

3506 GULF BOULEVARD

3506 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

3506 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Don Cesar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
PERFECT LOCATION - TURNKEY Beach house FOR SEASONAL RENTAL just steps to the beautiful Gulf of Mexico and its meticulous sunset beach. This home is in a prime location just two homes North of the historic Don Cesar Hotel with access to a private walkway connecting to the beach. This will certainly be your "Spot in Paradise." Enjoy this updated bungalow with handsome open Chef's Kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, convenient breakfast bar and bright tropical feeling. This charming home has two beautifully decorated bedrooms, one with a Queen bed and the other with twin beds. There is also a private den that can be closed to double as another guest room with a sofa bed, so home can accommodate a total of six individuals privately and comfortably. The main Bathroom has a beautiful walk-in shower with seamless glass doors and another updated half bath. This charming cottage is the perfect destination for a tropical getaway to unwind and relax. After a day at the beach, relax on your private covered patio and enjoy your favorite beverage. Residence has plenty of parking for 2-3 vehicles. Take a very short drive to popular downtown Pass-A-Grille with its quaint shops, galleries and great restaurants where you can enjoy music every evening or great fishing during the day. If you're looking for an escape from the cold winters, this bungalow is the retreat you've been seeking. Available anytime between October 1st thru March 31st. $60 Application fee per adult and $75 Tenant processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
3506 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3506 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3506 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3506 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3506 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 3506 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3506 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3506 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3506 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3506 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3506 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersSt. Pete Beach Furnished Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL
Siesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg