350 81ST AVENUE

Beautifully remodeled 3/2 single family home with pool in St. Pete Beach. Everything is brand new and move-in ready. High-end stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, new A/C, granite counter tops, new washer/dryer, inside laundry, large front porch for lounging, spacious rear paver patio for outdoor entertaining, beautiful free-form pool, outdoor shower, gazebo, utility shed, beautifully landscaped, and fully fenced. This spectacular home is centrally located to the beaches and has over 1600 sq. ft. of air-conditioned space with over 2000 sq. ft. of livable space. Available on a yearly lease at $2,650 monthly unfurnished. Pool and lawn service are included in the lease payment.