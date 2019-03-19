All apartments in St. Pete Beach
350 81ST AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

350 81ST AVENUE

350 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

350 81st Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully remodeled 3/2 single family home with pool in St. Pete Beach. Everything is brand new and move-in ready. High-end stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, new A/C, granite counter tops, new washer/dryer, inside laundry, large front porch for lounging, spacious rear paver patio for outdoor entertaining, beautiful free-form pool, outdoor shower, gazebo, utility shed, beautifully landscaped, and fully fenced. This spectacular home is centrally located to the beaches and has over 1600 sq. ft. of air-conditioned space with over 2000 sq. ft. of livable space. Available on a yearly lease at $2,650 monthly unfurnished. Pool and lawn service are included in the lease payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 81ST AVENUE have any available units?
350 81ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 350 81ST AVENUE have?
Some of 350 81ST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 81ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
350 81ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 81ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 350 81ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 350 81ST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 350 81ST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 350 81ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 81ST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 81ST AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 350 81ST AVENUE has a pool.
Does 350 81ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 350 81ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 350 81ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 81ST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 81ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 81ST AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
