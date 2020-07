Amenities

Boater and fishing home! Wonderful water front property with nearly 180 degree coastal view. About a 1/4 mile walk to the historic Don Cesar hotel and St. Pete Beach. 3/3 home features living space on the second and third floors. And a large dock with cradle lift for your boat. You can hang out on and watch the dolphins swim by, or go fishing, great water movement. Lazarillo park is a stones throw from the house, and features lit tennis/pickleball courts, playground and green space.