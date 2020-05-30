All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

310 N ISLE DRIVE

310 North Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 North Isle Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Vina Del Mar Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available FURNISHED 07/10/2020 through 01/09/2021 @ $3500/mo. plus utilities for 6+ mo. term. Shorter terms available. Stunning WATERFRONT views from your PRIVATE BEACH in exclusive Vina del Mar on St Pete Beach; uncompromising privacy with unbeatable access to all Tampa Bay has to offer. This spacious 4-BEDROOM split floor plan home offers incomparable peace. Leave the stress behind as the sugar sands, blue skies, and crystal waves of Pass-a-Grille are just a bike ride from your front door. Beautiful paved flat-terrain biking trails are a short distance from this waterfront community. Spend mornings sipping coffee on your private dock watching dolphins feed as the sun rises above Boca Ciega Bay and summer evenings cooling down under the pink beach skies in your private screened-in POOL. Protected waterways are easily accessed by paddleboard or kayak from your backyard. Have the boat captain meet you at the tip of your DOCK for a 5 minute boat ride into the Gulf of Mexico for world class fishing and sunsets. Minutes to world-renowned Downtown St. Pete, you're just a short ride to busy but casual night-life. Take advantage of incredible access to the interstate, or simply enjoy the local amenities of island life. Perfect for corporate relocation, executive placement, military personnel, temporary housing. Inside WASHER/DRYER. Garage reserved for owner. FURNISHED Seasonal $7900/mo., Off-season $5500/mo., utilities, PREMIUM CABLE, and maintenance included, tourist tax applies for lease terms less than 6 mos., or Available FURNISHED ANNUAL at $4500/mo, tenant pays utilities/maintenance. Recent State of Florida Executive Orders may impact occupancy type and/or availability; please refer to the Florida Governor's website for most recent executive orders. Virtual Tour: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/U8082788

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 N ISLE DRIVE have any available units?
310 N ISLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 310 N ISLE DRIVE have?
Some of 310 N ISLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 N ISLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
310 N ISLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 N ISLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 310 N ISLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 310 N ISLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 310 N ISLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 310 N ISLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 N ISLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 N ISLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 310 N ISLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 310 N ISLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 310 N ISLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 310 N ISLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 N ISLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 N ISLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 N ISLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
