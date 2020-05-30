310 N ISLE DRIVE

Amenities

Available FURNISHED 07/10/2020 through 01/09/2021 @ $3500/mo. plus utilities for 6+ mo. term. Shorter terms available. Stunning WATERFRONT views from your PRIVATE BEACH in exclusive Vina del Mar on St Pete Beach; uncompromising privacy with unbeatable access to all Tampa Bay has to offer. This spacious 4-BEDROOM split floor plan home offers incomparable peace. Leave the stress behind as the sugar sands, blue skies, and crystal waves of Pass-a-Grille are just a bike ride from your front door. Beautiful paved flat-terrain biking trails are a short distance from this waterfront community. Spend mornings sipping coffee on your private dock watching dolphins feed as the sun rises above Boca Ciega Bay and summer evenings cooling down under the pink beach skies in your private screened-in POOL. Protected waterways are easily accessed by paddleboard or kayak from your backyard. Have the boat captain meet you at the tip of your DOCK for a 5 minute boat ride into the Gulf of Mexico for world class fishing and sunsets. Minutes to world-renowned Downtown St. Pete, you're just a short ride to busy but casual night-life. Take advantage of incredible access to the interstate, or simply enjoy the local amenities of island life. Perfect for corporate relocation, executive placement, military personnel, temporary housing. Inside WASHER/DRYER. Garage reserved for owner. FURNISHED Seasonal $7900/mo., Off-season $5500/mo., utilities, PREMIUM CABLE, and maintenance included, tourist tax applies for lease terms less than 6 mos., or Available FURNISHED ANNUAL at $4500/mo, tenant pays utilities/maintenance. Recent State of Florida Executive Orders may impact occupancy type and/or availability; please refer to the Florida Governor's website for most recent executive orders. Virtual Tour: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/U8082788