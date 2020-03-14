2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage media room

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. RENT INCLUDES LAWNCARE MAINTENANCE AND PEST CONTROL. What a rental! Gracious custom built 3/2,5/1 residence on an oversized double lot with fenced back yard. Original oak flooring and tiles in Florida room, picture windows, new A/C, new roof, new electric, new duct system throughout, new landscaping, new paint, all appliances including laundry less than 2 years old. Ample parking plus 1 car garage and two driveways to accommodate 5 cars, accessed from Sunset Way and Pass-a-Grille Way - 2 doors from dune access to Pass-a-Grille Beach in the middle of ten block section of relatively private beachfront with no public parking, 6 blocks from Don Cesar Hotel to the north, 6 blocks from St. Petersburg Yacht Club of Pass-a-Grill to the south. With direct access to I-275, vibrant downtown St. Petersburg is only 12 min drive, Tampa Airport 30 min. Golf courses, land and water sports, parks, dining, recreational venues, theatre, galleries, concerts, ....abound. Fenced in backyard for dogs, any size, non agressive.