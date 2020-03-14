All apartments in St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach, FL
2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY
2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY

2910 Pass a Grille Way · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Pass-a-Grille Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. RENT INCLUDES LAWNCARE MAINTENANCE AND PEST CONTROL. What a rental! Gracious custom built 3/2,5/1 residence on an oversized double lot with fenced back yard. Original oak flooring and tiles in Florida room, picture windows, new A/C, new roof, new electric, new duct system throughout, new landscaping, new paint, all appliances including laundry less than 2 years old. Ample parking plus 1 car garage and two driveways to accommodate 5 cars, accessed from Sunset Way and Pass-a-Grille Way - 2 doors from dune access to Pass-a-Grille Beach in the middle of ten block section of relatively private beachfront with no public parking, 6 blocks from Don Cesar Hotel to the north, 6 blocks from St. Petersburg Yacht Club of Pass-a-Grill to the south. With direct access to I-275, vibrant downtown St. Petersburg is only 12 min drive, Tampa Airport 30 min. Golf courses, land and water sports, parks, dining, recreational venues, theatre, galleries, concerts, ....abound. Fenced in backyard for dogs, any size, non agressive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY have any available units?
2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY have?
Some of 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY offers parking.
Does 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY have a pool?
No, 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2910 PASS A GRILLE WAY has units with air conditioning.

