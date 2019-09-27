2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Family Home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths located on Vina Del Mar Island in quaint Pass-A-Grille. This cute cozy home has a new roof, new appliances and windows, front Entry door, kitchen flooring and updated bathroom vanities and faucets. Enjoy the beautiful Florida weather on your spacious screened lanai, walking/biking distance to beautiful Pass-a-Grille beach and the Gulf of Mexico, restaurants, shops and nightlife. Large attached garage with opener, new ceiling fans and window treatments throughout. This is a perfect pet friendly home with fenced yard, a great floorplan and is move-in ready. Available on a yearly lease Unfurnished 9/15/19.