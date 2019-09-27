All apartments in St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach, FL
2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

2633 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2633 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Vina Del Mar Island

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Family Home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths located on Vina Del Mar Island in quaint Pass-A-Grille. This cute cozy home has a new roof, new appliances and windows, front Entry door, kitchen flooring and updated bathroom vanities and faucets. Enjoy the beautiful Florida weather on your spacious screened lanai, walking/biking distance to beautiful Pass-a-Grille beach and the Gulf of Mexico, restaurants, shops and nightlife. Large attached garage with opener, new ceiling fans and window treatments throughout. This is a perfect pet friendly home with fenced yard, a great floorplan and is move-in ready. Available on a yearly lease Unfurnished 9/15/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have any available units?
2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2633 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Apartments Near Colleges

