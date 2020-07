Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Very roomy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished, annual single family home. This property offers plenty of space with a Family room, separate living room and dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is an over-sized 2 car garage with extra space for storage. This home is located in a quite and secluded neighborhood called Vina Del Mar on St. Pete Beach. This rental is almost to Pass-a-grille and is very conveniently located near the beaches.