245 42ND AVENUE

St Pete Beach hard to find unfurnished single family home. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath split plan with huge bonus room overlooking the large (newly fenced) backyard. Yes there is a garage with a new door and opener. Brick Paver Circular drive for ample parking. No Carpet, all tile and easy to maintain. The kitchen has been completely updated, granite counters, wood cabinets and stainless appliances. Even has a wine chiller! The updated guest bathroom even has a whirlpool tub for relaxing after a hard day. The master shower is a walk in type with imported tiles. There is a laundry room washer dryer hook up in the garage. The AC is only a few years old. It has a higher efficiency rating. The roof is a newer metal roof. Lawn care included. The perfect beach neighborhood in a great location with easy beach access. Very close to shopping and many restaurants. Pet is negotiable.