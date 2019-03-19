All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 245 42ND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
245 42ND AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

245 42ND AVENUE

245 42nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

245 42nd Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Belle Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
St Pete Beach hard to find unfurnished single family home. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath split plan with huge bonus room overlooking the large (newly fenced) backyard. Yes there is a garage with a new door and opener. Brick Paver Circular drive for ample parking. No Carpet, all tile and easy to maintain. The kitchen has been completely updated, granite counters, wood cabinets and stainless appliances. Even has a wine chiller! The updated guest bathroom even has a whirlpool tub for relaxing after a hard day. The master shower is a walk in type with imported tiles. There is a laundry room washer dryer hook up in the garage. The AC is only a few years old. It has a higher efficiency rating. The roof is a newer metal roof. Lawn care included. The perfect beach neighborhood in a great location with easy beach access. Very close to shopping and many restaurants. Pet is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 42ND AVENUE have any available units?
245 42ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 245 42ND AVENUE have?
Some of 245 42ND AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 42ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
245 42ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 42ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 42ND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 245 42ND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 245 42ND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 245 42ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 42ND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 42ND AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 245 42ND AVENUE has a pool.
Does 245 42ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 245 42ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 245 42ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 42ND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 42ND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 245 42ND AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersSt. Pete Beach Furnished Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL
Siesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg