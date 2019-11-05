2092 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very modern ranch style home on desirable Vina Del Mar. Great family community and just over the bridge to the beach. The house has a spacious great room with a fire place and full view of the kitchen. The kitchen is open, with a lot of work space. A Florida room that opens on to a covered patio. The bedrooms are a split floor plan. The Master is large with a over sized walk in shower and outdoor shower. The other bedrooms are similar in size and share the guest bath. The back yard is fenced the 2 car garage also has a Washer / Dryer.