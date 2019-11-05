2092 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

Amenities
Very modern ranch style home on desirable Vina Del Mar. Great family community and just over the bridge to the beach. The house has a spacious great room with a fire place and full view of the kitchen. The kitchen is open, with a lot of work space. A Florida room that opens on to a covered patio. The bedrooms are a split floor plan. The Master is large with a over sized walk in shower and outdoor shower. The other bedrooms are similar in size and share the guest bath. The back yard is fenced the 2 car garage also has a Washer / Dryer.