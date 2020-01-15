1215 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to Living the Salt Life



Come chillax in this two story Key West style beach pool/spa home on an exclusive island off St Pete Beach. A stones throw away from all the action on one of America?s top beaches being just half a mile to put your toes in the sugary sand and teal blue ocean, you will feel secluded in your own island paradise. This home has it all, Completely furnished with lots of Crate and Barrel and other tasteful furnishings. Super comfortable, two great rooms, watch your favorite game on the 82" TV. My favorite features of this home is the covered outdoor living area with an overhead built in movie projector, a brand new state of the art 25k Hydra Spa along with the in-ground salt water and spill over spa. The home comes equipped with all of the beach gear you will need. This is available as a short term or longer term rental. Call for rates they do vary with the season.