Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Elegant 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 3 Car Garage in Meadowood Golf Community- 7 month rental - 7-12 month lease! Available for the entire season! Turn Key elegant 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with attached 3 car garage with golf cart Built in 2015. Fully Furnished. Gated golf community with guarded gate at front. Basic Cable and Internet included. Community Pool, Clubhouse, and Exercise Room. $150 utility credit given per month. Seasonal Golf and Tennis Memberships available. 1 small dog (under 25 pounds) allowed with $500 refundable pet fee



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5328014)