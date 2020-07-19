All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

95 Silver Creek Pl

95 Silver Creek Pl · No Longer Available
Location

95 Silver Creek Pl, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
95 Silver Creek Pl - Property Id: 58504

Lennar Homes, Baldwin floor plan, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with loft and 2 car garage. Features: Glass front entry door, Quartz kitchen counter tops, 42" Espresso cabinets, Gourmet Kitchen includes Frigidaire(r) stainless steel updated appliances (drop-in gas range, double ovens, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), subway tile backsplash, crown molding in main areas and master, washer & gas dryer, ceramic wood tile, quartz counters on all bath counters, Pre-wired security system, Nexia(tm) Home Automation, pavered & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Good schools

Should have excellent credit.
Minimum 12 month lease. 1 month deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58504
Property Id 58504

(RLNE4531125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Silver Creek Pl have any available units?
95 Silver Creek Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 95 Silver Creek Pl have?
Some of 95 Silver Creek Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Silver Creek Pl currently offering any rent specials?
95 Silver Creek Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Silver Creek Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Silver Creek Pl is pet friendly.
Does 95 Silver Creek Pl offer parking?
Yes, 95 Silver Creek Pl offers parking.
Does 95 Silver Creek Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Silver Creek Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Silver Creek Pl have a pool?
No, 95 Silver Creek Pl does not have a pool.
Does 95 Silver Creek Pl have accessible units?
No, 95 Silver Creek Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Silver Creek Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Silver Creek Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Silver Creek Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Silver Creek Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
