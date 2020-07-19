Amenities

95 Silver Creek Pl - Property Id: 58504



Lennar Homes, Baldwin floor plan, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with loft and 2 car garage. Features: Glass front entry door, Quartz kitchen counter tops, 42" Espresso cabinets, Gourmet Kitchen includes Frigidaire(r) stainless steel updated appliances (drop-in gas range, double ovens, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), subway tile backsplash, crown molding in main areas and master, washer & gas dryer, ceramic wood tile, quartz counters on all bath counters, Pre-wired security system, Nexia(tm) Home Automation, pavered & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Good schools



Should have excellent credit.

Minimum 12 month lease. 1 month deposit.

