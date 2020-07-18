544 Sweet Mango Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Gorgeous. Elegant,New Home! Large Open Spaces And A Large Screen Porch,All With Beautiful Views Of Lake And Trees. Fully Fenced Back Yard,Privacy Fencing On The Sides With Black Aluminum In The Back To Save The View. Inside Is Over-sized Sliding Doors To Give Max View,Beautiful 'wood' Ceramic Tile.beautiful Kitchen-lots White Cabinets,Quartz Counters,Huge Center Island,Three Door Refrigerator. Lots To Love! For Appointment Call Tenant,Anusha,At 216-392-2213.,The 4th Bedroom And 3rd Bath Are Off To Themselves,Great For In-law Or Teenager. The Master Bedroom Is In The Back To Capture The Lake Views And With Lots Of Quiet Privacy. Crescent Key Has A Wonderful Pool And Park/Playground. Better Hurry On This One.