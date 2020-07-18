All apartments in St. Johns County
544 Sweet Mango Trail

544 Sweet Mango Trail · No Longer Available
Location

544 Sweet Mango Trail, St. Johns County, FL 32086

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Gorgeous. Elegant,New Home! Large Open Spaces And A Large Screen Porch,All With Beautiful Views Of Lake And Trees. Fully Fenced Back Yard,Privacy Fencing On The Sides With Black Aluminum In The Back To Save The View. Inside Is Over-sized Sliding Doors To Give Max View,Beautiful 'wood' Ceramic Tile.beautiful Kitchen-lots White Cabinets,Quartz Counters,Huge Center Island,Three Door Refrigerator. Lots To Love! For Appointment Call Tenant,Anusha,At 216-392-2213.,The 4th Bedroom And 3rd Bath Are Off To Themselves,Great For In-law Or Teenager. The Master Bedroom Is In The Back To Capture The Lake Views And With Lots Of Quiet Privacy. Crescent Key Has A Wonderful Pool And Park/Playground. Better Hurry On This One.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Sweet Mango Trail have any available units?
544 Sweet Mango Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 544 Sweet Mango Trail have?
Some of 544 Sweet Mango Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Sweet Mango Trail currently offering any rent specials?
544 Sweet Mango Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Sweet Mango Trail pet-friendly?
No, 544 Sweet Mango Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 544 Sweet Mango Trail offer parking?
No, 544 Sweet Mango Trail does not offer parking.
Does 544 Sweet Mango Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 Sweet Mango Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Sweet Mango Trail have a pool?
Yes, 544 Sweet Mango Trail has a pool.
Does 544 Sweet Mango Trail have accessible units?
No, 544 Sweet Mango Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Sweet Mango Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 Sweet Mango Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 544 Sweet Mango Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 Sweet Mango Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
