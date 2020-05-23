503 RICHMOND DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Don't miss this amazing town home! Home features tons of upgrades including upgraded cabinets and solid surface counters! Home features a tiled main living area. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near the bedrooms to eliminate the need to haul clothes up and down the stairs! Tenant to enjoy A rated schools and the state of the art amenity center of Durbin Crossing. Screened patio overlooks a pond. Built in 2017, you will not want to miss this opportunity for a newer St. Johns county home! Renters Insurance Required.