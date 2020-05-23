All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated May 16 2019 at 5:56 PM

503 RICHMOND DR

503 Richmond Dr · No Longer Available
Location

503 Richmond Dr, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Don't miss this amazing town home! Home features tons of upgrades including upgraded cabinets and solid surface counters! Home features a tiled main living area. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near the bedrooms to eliminate the need to haul clothes up and down the stairs! Tenant to enjoy A rated schools and the state of the art amenity center of Durbin Crossing. Screened patio overlooks a pond. Built in 2017, you will not want to miss this opportunity for a newer St. Johns county home! Renters Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 RICHMOND DR have any available units?
503 RICHMOND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 503 RICHMOND DR have?
Some of 503 RICHMOND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 RICHMOND DR currently offering any rent specials?
503 RICHMOND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 RICHMOND DR pet-friendly?
No, 503 RICHMOND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 503 RICHMOND DR offer parking?
No, 503 RICHMOND DR does not offer parking.
Does 503 RICHMOND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 RICHMOND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 RICHMOND DR have a pool?
Yes, 503 RICHMOND DR has a pool.
Does 503 RICHMOND DR have accessible units?
No, 503 RICHMOND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 503 RICHMOND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 RICHMOND DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 RICHMOND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 RICHMOND DR does not have units with air conditioning.
