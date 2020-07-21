All apartments in St. Johns County
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
486 CABERNET PL
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

486 CABERNET PL

486 Cabernet Place · No Longer Available
Location

486 Cabernet Place, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
2 bedroom / 2.5 Bath. Move In Ready! Professionally cleaned! 1155 Square Feet with combined living / dinning room, and double Master Suite on 2nd Floor. All Tile first Floor for easy maintenance. 1st Floor Entrance Town Home with Covered Porch Included. Insulated Storage Room with Lock also Included. All Appliances Included! $1250 per Month Rent includes All Exterior Maintenance, Gated Pool and Cabana. Easy access to I-95, within walking distance to shopping malls and recreations! Short distance to Vilano Beach! Gated Pool Amenity within Waling Distance, playground, and No Exterior LAWN MAINTENANCE!! No Pets Policy, No smokers. Requirements Include: Application Approval Process, 12 month Lease Required, First Months Last Month, and Security Deposit equal to one Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 486 CABERNET PL have any available units?
486 CABERNET PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 486 CABERNET PL have?
Some of 486 CABERNET PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 486 CABERNET PL currently offering any rent specials?
486 CABERNET PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 CABERNET PL pet-friendly?
No, 486 CABERNET PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 486 CABERNET PL offer parking?
No, 486 CABERNET PL does not offer parking.
Does 486 CABERNET PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 486 CABERNET PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 CABERNET PL have a pool?
Yes, 486 CABERNET PL has a pool.
Does 486 CABERNET PL have accessible units?
No, 486 CABERNET PL does not have accessible units.
Does 486 CABERNET PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 486 CABERNET PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 486 CABERNET PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 486 CABERNET PL does not have units with air conditioning.
