486 CABERNET PL

2 bedroom / 2.5 Bath. Move In Ready! Professionally cleaned! 1155 Square Feet with combined living / dinning room, and double Master Suite on 2nd Floor. All Tile first Floor for easy maintenance. 1st Floor Entrance Town Home with Covered Porch Included. Insulated Storage Room with Lock also Included. All Appliances Included! $1250 per Month Rent includes All Exterior Maintenance, Gated Pool and Cabana. Easy access to I-95, within walking distance to shopping malls and recreations! Short distance to Vilano Beach! Gated Pool Amenity within Waling Distance, playground, and No Exterior LAWN MAINTENANCE!! No Pets Policy, No smokers. Requirements Include: Application Approval Process, 12 month Lease Required, First Months Last Month, and Security Deposit equal to one Month.