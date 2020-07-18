440 John's Creek Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located in a highly desirable area of St. John's county, with close access to the highways, this home is MOVE IN READY! Split 3 bedroom/ 2 bath floor plan with separate living room, dining room and breakfast area. New paint throughout, and new laminate flooring in all rooms. Very spacious kitchen opens to cozy family room with very nice fireplace. Lots of natural light flow throughout. Beautiful tray ceilings in Master bed, plus an en suite with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, and large walk-in closet. 2 car garage, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Beautiful fenced back yard with huge covered patio where you can just sit and relax. This neighborhood also offers great amenities. Pets are welcome,w/prior approval required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.