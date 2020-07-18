All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:50 PM

440 John's Creek Parkway

440 Johns Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

440 Johns Creek Parkway, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in a highly desirable area of St. John's county, with close access to the highways, this home is MOVE IN READY! Split 3 bedroom/ 2 bath floor plan with separate living room, dining room and breakfast area. New paint throughout, and new laminate flooring in all rooms. Very spacious kitchen opens to cozy family room with very nice fireplace. Lots of natural light flow throughout. Beautiful tray ceilings in Master bed, plus an en suite with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, and large walk-in closet. 2 car garage, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Beautiful fenced back yard with huge covered patio where you can just sit and relax. This neighborhood also offers great amenities. Pets are welcome,w/prior approval required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 John's Creek Parkway have any available units?
440 John's Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 440 John's Creek Parkway have?
Some of 440 John's Creek Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 John's Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
440 John's Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 John's Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 John's Creek Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 440 John's Creek Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 440 John's Creek Parkway offers parking.
Does 440 John's Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 John's Creek Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 John's Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 440 John's Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 440 John's Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 440 John's Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 440 John's Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 John's Creek Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 John's Creek Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 John's Creek Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
