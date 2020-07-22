425 Villa San Marco

Amenities

Unfurnished 2 Bedroom,2 Bath Condominium Located In Villa San Marco. This Second Floor Condo Is A Split Plan. Open Kitchen Bar To Living Room And Dining Area. Screened Lanai That Backs Up To A Preserve Setting. Nice And Private. Monthly Rent Includes: Water,Sewer And Basic Cable. Condo Has A Stacking Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse,Pool,Fitness Center,Putting Green & More. Close To University Of St. Augustine,Flagler Hospital,Approx 3 Miles To The Beach And Historic Downtown. Available,Available Now. Min 12 Month Lease. Small Dog Or Cat Under 20lbs Possible With Pet Deposit. No Smoking. Nearby Shopping,Grocery And Restaurants.