315 S OCEAN GRANDE DR

EXPANSIVE VIEWS FROM THIS TOP FLOOR PENTHOUSE, THREE BEDROOM, THREE BATH CONDO. DIRECT ELEVATOR ACCESS. GARAGE WITHIN STEPS OF ENTRANCE. OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA WITH VIEWS OF THE INTRACOASTAL, FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND SCREENED IN PORCH WITH OUTDOOR GAS GRILL. FORMAL DINING AREA AS WELL. EACH BEDROOM SUITE HAS FULL BATH. VAULTED CEILINGS. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. GAS GRILL ONE YEAR OLD. ELEVATOR FROM GROUND FLR AND ONE CAR GARAGE AND SPACE RIGHT BY BUILDING ENTRANCE. RENT INCLS ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC. SO WATER, GAS, CABLE, INTERNET AND GARBAGE INCLD. TENNIS FACILITIES ON SITE. ENJOY TRUE RESORT LIVING BY JOINING THE SERENATA BEACH CLUB. OR MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN HISTORIC ST AUGUSTINE OR PONTE VEDRA BEACH FOR SHOPS AND RESTAURANT