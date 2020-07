Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**BRAND NEW home for rent in RIVERTOWN in St Augustine, FL! Beautiful tile flooring through the kitchen and living room! All bedrooms have carpet. Stunning kitchen with gray cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Living room/dining room combination. Nice size master bathroom. Beautiful master bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in shower! Large covered patio with lake views! Tenant is responsible for lawncare!Tenant may not mount TV's on the wall. No pets please!