Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:35 PM

Location

269 Athens Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available May 7th. Come see this 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 car garage with everything Included home. Features: Quartz kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), wood like ceramic tile in wet areas and into family, dining and halls, tankless water heater, pre-wired security system, pavered screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Call Vance at Renters Warehouse today. 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Athens Drive have any available units?
269 Athens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 269 Athens Drive have?
Some of 269 Athens Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Athens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
269 Athens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Athens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 269 Athens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 269 Athens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 269 Athens Drive offers parking.
Does 269 Athens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 Athens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Athens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 269 Athens Drive has a pool.
Does 269 Athens Drive have accessible units?
No, 269 Athens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Athens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 Athens Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Athens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 269 Athens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
