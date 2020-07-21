269 Athens Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Available May 7th. Come see this 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 car garage with everything Included home. Features: Quartz kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), wood like ceramic tile in wet areas and into family, dining and halls, tankless water heater, pre-wired security system, pavered screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Call Vance at Renters Warehouse today. 904.575.0550