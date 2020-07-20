All apartments in St. Johns County
216 MICHELANGELO PL

216 Michelangelo Place · No Longer Available
Location

216 Michelangelo Place, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 garage Town Home Rental at Tuscany Village in St. Augustine, FL. Conveniently located near the Interstate 95, shopping, beaches, and historical St. Augustine. Owners have maintained in great condition, Upgrades Black appliances, Bi-Level Kitchen Counter Tops, Recessed lighting, Covered & Screened-In Porch, Full Size Washer and Dryer included. No smokers, and no pets. Rental Application fee and approval required. 1st Month, last Month, and Security Deposit equal to One Months rent due at lease signing. Move-In-Ready July 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 MICHELANGELO PL have any available units?
216 MICHELANGELO PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 216 MICHELANGELO PL have?
Some of 216 MICHELANGELO PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 MICHELANGELO PL currently offering any rent specials?
216 MICHELANGELO PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 MICHELANGELO PL pet-friendly?
No, 216 MICHELANGELO PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 216 MICHELANGELO PL offer parking?
Yes, 216 MICHELANGELO PL offers parking.
Does 216 MICHELANGELO PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 MICHELANGELO PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 MICHELANGELO PL have a pool?
Yes, 216 MICHELANGELO PL has a pool.
Does 216 MICHELANGELO PL have accessible units?
No, 216 MICHELANGELO PL does not have accessible units.
Does 216 MICHELANGELO PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 MICHELANGELO PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 MICHELANGELO PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 MICHELANGELO PL does not have units with air conditioning.
