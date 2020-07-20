216 MICHELANGELO PL

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 garage Town Home Rental at Tuscany Village in St. Augustine, FL. Conveniently located near the Interstate 95, shopping, beaches, and historical St. Augustine. Owners have maintained in great condition, Upgrades Black appliances, Bi-Level Kitchen Counter Tops, Recessed lighting, Covered & Screened-In Porch, Full Size Washer and Dryer included. No smokers, and no pets. Rental Application fee and approval required. 1st Month, last Month, and Security Deposit equal to One Months rent due at lease signing. Move-In-Ready July 1st, 2020