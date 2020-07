Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 3 bedroom 2 bath unit features spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, Breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The large kitchen flows into an open concept dining and living room area, along with a balcony. Amazing Community amenities with a park, family and lap pool. Highly desirable A rated schools, and minutes away from the new Durbin Pavilion. 1 car garage and washer/dryer on the first level.