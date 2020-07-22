All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 2070 Reef Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
2070 Reef Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:05 PM

2070 Reef Drive

2070 Reef Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2070 Reef Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
This Is An Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home,Just Renovated And Outside,A Must See. Screen Back Porch,Shed For Storage,Very Well Maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 Reef Drive have any available units?
2070 Reef Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 2070 Reef Drive have?
Some of 2070 Reef Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 Reef Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Reef Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Reef Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2070 Reef Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 2070 Reef Drive offer parking?
No, 2070 Reef Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2070 Reef Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2070 Reef Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Reef Drive have a pool?
No, 2070 Reef Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Reef Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2070 Reef Drive has accessible units.
Does 2070 Reef Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2070 Reef Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2070 Reef Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2070 Reef Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach