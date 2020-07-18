All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

176 Silver Creek Place

176 Silver Creek Place · (904) 204-1266
Location

176 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 176 Silver Creek Place · Avail. Aug 5

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2298 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
online portal
oven
176 Silver Creek Place Available 08/05/20 Stunning home for rent in Creekside at Twin Creeks! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020**

Stunning home for rent in Creekside at Twin Creeks! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features almost 2,300 sq. ft. of living space. This home has nice wood plank tile floors throughout the living room and kitchen. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with tall 42’ dark espresso colored cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double oven and granite countertops. Large food prep island. Large living room. Dining area located off the kitchen. There is a half bathroom downstairs as well. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is also a open loft area. Very spacious master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sinks and walk-in shower. The third floor features a large bonus room with vaulted ceiling! Off the back of the home is a nice screened-in covered, pavered patio. There is an extended patio that is uncovered as well. Nice size yard with lawncare included!

**UNABLE TO SHOW HOME UNTIL 7-28-20**

Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
$99 Lease Administration Fee.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5899426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Silver Creek Place have any available units?
176 Silver Creek Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 176 Silver Creek Place have?
Some of 176 Silver Creek Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Silver Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
176 Silver Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Silver Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 176 Silver Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 176 Silver Creek Place offer parking?
No, 176 Silver Creek Place does not offer parking.
Does 176 Silver Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Silver Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Silver Creek Place have a pool?
No, 176 Silver Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 176 Silver Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 176 Silver Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Silver Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Silver Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Silver Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 Silver Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.
