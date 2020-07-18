Amenities

176 Silver Creek Place Available 08/05/20 Stunning home for rent in Creekside at Twin Creeks! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020**



Stunning home for rent in Creekside at Twin Creeks! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features almost 2,300 sq. ft. of living space. This home has nice wood plank tile floors throughout the living room and kitchen. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with tall 42’ dark espresso colored cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double oven and granite countertops. Large food prep island. Large living room. Dining area located off the kitchen. There is a half bathroom downstairs as well. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is also a open loft area. Very spacious master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sinks and walk-in shower. The third floor features a large bonus room with vaulted ceiling! Off the back of the home is a nice screened-in covered, pavered patio. There is an extended patio that is uncovered as well. Nice size yard with lawncare included!



**UNABLE TO SHOW HOME UNTIL 7-28-20**



Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

$99 Lease Administration Fee.



Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



